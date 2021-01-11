SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - A 16-month-old K9 with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office suffered an injury that is most likely career-ending.
According to a Facebook post from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Thursday.
K9 Rex fell from a third-story hallway entrance to the first floor.
The sheriff's office said Rex landed on his front legs, destroying the tendons and ligaments in his elbows and wrists.
He was quickly transported to Pilchuck Veterinary Hospital.
Rex's injuries are not life-threatening but he has a long recovery ahead of him.
The cost of surgery. treatment and rehabilitation will cost over $25,000.
The sheriff's office set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his treatment.
In less than 24-hours, they have raised almost $27,000.
