SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police say a 16-time felon was arrested Sunday night after a domestic violence incidence that involved a weapon being fired near near E Providence Ave and N Perry St in Northeast Spokane.
When police arrived on scene they detained a 48-year-old man outside the home. The female victim was located and was found to be physically safe.
Investigators say the man was armed when the couple got into a fight. At some point the gun was fired.
The man was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree as well as unlawful possession of a firearm 1st degree.
Detectives said the man was not allowed to have a gun because he has a criminal history that includes sixteen previous felony convictions.
SPD takes intimate partner investigations seriously due to the propensity for on-going and escalating violence. If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, please report it to the police. The YWCA provides extensive resources for victims and can be contacted 24/7 at 509-326-2255. More information about their services can be found online at HERE