SPOKANE, Wash. — 16-year-old Leland Westerlund made his first court appearance today after being accused of murder following a shooting in East Central Spokane last week.
On Feb. 8, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a shooting near 1725 East 7th Avenue. When police arrived on scene they confirmed that one person, later confirmed to be a 17-year-old, was killed and two others were critically injured.
Victims Ethan Bloom and Zhander Ohman were interviewed by SPD at the hospital. They told police that the two of them along with 17-year-old TR were meeting people to sell $600 in cannabis oil. When they arrived and stepped out of their car, three people approached and open fired.
On Feb 10, SPD arrested four people in connection to the shooting: Hagen Charbonneau, 18, Sapphire Jespersen, 20, Gavin McGregor, 21, and Leland Westerlund, 16.
During his first appearance on Feb. 14, Westerlund was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. He has been booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.