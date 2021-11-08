MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A 16-year-old suspect was arrested Friday for allegedly posting social media threats towards Medical Lake Schools.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a student told a Medical Lake School resource deputy about the suspect's threats.
The 16-year-old was contacted and later arrested.
A search of his property did not find a weapon.
According to SCSO, initial information shows the suspect was planning an event and had even researched ways to carry it out.
SCSO said this remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Brandon Wilson at 509-477-3476, reference #10144994.