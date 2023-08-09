CLE ELUM, Wash. — Cle Elum Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy after a hit and run in a stolen vehicle.
On August 8 around 10:00 p.m., the Cle Elum/Roslyn Police Department responded to a collision between a silver Hyundai Sonata with another vehicle in a Safeway parking lot.
As officers arrived on scene, they attempted to talk to the young man in the Hyundai but he drove straight at the officer, almost hitting him.
The suspect got onto the freeway and moments later, police got a call of the Hyundai hitting a guardrail while driving east of I-90.
Deputies deployed spike strips as the Hyundai flew through Elk Meadows area towards Thorp. The tires deflated and stopped the vehicle at Thorp Cemetery Road. The driver and passenger ran into the surrounding fields.
The passenger, a 15-year old girl from Snohomish County, was quickly apprehended. She identified the driver as a 16-year-old boy from Everett and told deputies that he was smoking fentanyl all day and stole the vehicle earlier that day.
The passenger window was smashed and parts of the broken ignition were on the driver's side floorboard. There was also burnt foil in the car that was consistent with the drug use that the girl described.
Deputies and troopers searched for the driver on foot and used a drone, but were unable to locate him.
Two hours later, a Thorp area resident called Kittcom to report that a young man asked to use their phone and admitted that he was the reason for all the police activity in the area.
When the boy realized they called 911, he fled again. This time he was shortly found on Thorp Cemetery Road by Kittcom County Sherriff's and was taken into custody.
This investigation is ongoing, updates will be provided as more information is released.