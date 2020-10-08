Fatal crash
Spokane County Traffic Unit Investigators responded to a car crash in the 8100 block of S. Oak Road.  The 16-year-old, unlicensed male driver, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.    
 
On October 7, 2020, just before to 8:30 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene in which a vehicle drove off the road, crashed through a fence, and came to rest in a field.  
 
After investigation by the Sheriff's department, it was determined that the young driver, who did not have a license, took his parent’s car without permission sometime during the evening.  His parents reported this information around midnight when they discovered their car and son were missing.
 
Investigators believe that excessive speed and inexperienced driving were factors in the tragic fatal crash.

