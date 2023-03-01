DAVENPORT, Wash. - The 16-year-old suspect in the Reardan shooting is facing two charges, including first-degree manslaughter as an adult in Lincoln County Superior Court.
On Monday, the Lincoln County Prosecutor's Office filed two charges against Koedi White, the teenager responsible for accidentally shooting and killing one of his friends, Shadrach Hall-Turner, in Reardan Wednesday February 22. Those charges include unlawful possession of a firearm and manslaughter in the first degree.
"The legislator established that if you're 16 or you're 17, and you've committed a serious violent offense, you're an adult and you will go to court," Lincoln County Prosecutor Adam Walser said. "We can resolve that, we can plea that, and we can remand it to juvenile court, but it starts out as an adult charge."
White's defense attorney, Grant Riva, said his number one goal is to get White's case transferred back to juvenile court so the teenager does not need to face consequences as severe as an adult would.
"If he were to be tried as an adult, and sentenced as an adult, then he would be looking at number one a maximum potential penalty on the manslaughter charge of up to life in prison," Riva said. "His maximum penalty as a juvenile would be up until age 21."
White will be back in court March 14, yet his trial hearing in front of a judge and jury will start April 5.