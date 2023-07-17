SPOKANE, Wash. - A 16-year-old was arrested in Riverfront Park for multiple assaults on Sunday after fleeing police with a knife.
According to Spokane Police Department, reports were made of a teenage girl assaulting another juvenile during a fight. An adult attempted to intervene, but he was also allegedly assaulted by the teen.
Officers conducting an emphasis patrol were in the area and responded to the scene, where they saw the suspect holding a knife. She attempted to flee on foot, but officers were able to catch her. She then allegedly kicked one of the officers.
The teen was booked into Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple counts of fourth-degree assault, assaulting a police officer, and unlawful handling of a weapon.
On 7-16-23, a 16-year-old female in Riverfront Park was arrested for multiple counts of assault 4th degree, assaulting a police officer, and unlawful handling of a weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm.
The female suspect was observed assaulting another juvenile during a reported fight. An adult attempted to intervene and protect the victim, however the suspect assaulted him as well.
SPD officers were conducting an emphasis patrol due to recent criminal incidents in the Park involving groups of juveniles/young adults. Officers were able to respond quickly and observed the suspect holding a knife. Before she was detained by officers, the suspect threw the knife and attempted to flee on foot. Officers were able to catch the suspect, at which point she kicked one of the arresting officers.
The 16-year-old was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility on the aforementioned charges.
SPD is devoting resources to maximizing safety in the Downtown/Riverfront Park area during the summer months. In another recent emphasis patrol, the presence of officers seemingly prevented over a half-dozen physical altercations as would-be participants noticed officers and quickly changed their behavior.
If you see acts of violence or criminal activity, you’re urged to call 911 promptly. Video and photographic evidence is very helpful in these types of investigations; If you’re able to safely record incidents or suspects it can be beneficial to investigators, but please remember to make your safety a priority.