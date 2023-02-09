SPOKANE, Wash. - Drew Timme scored 21 points in just 20 minutes of play, and Rair Bolton added 23 points to lead the 16th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs to a resounding 99-81 win over the San Francisco Dons Thursday evening.
While the final score wasn't eyepopping, the Zags never trailed, and the Dons never came closer than 14 points in the second half of the West Coast Conference matchup.
Gonzaga started off with an 8-0 run in the first three minutes of play and never looked back. Timme scored 20 of his 21 points in the first period, helping lead the Zags to a convincing 60-40 halftime lead. The half was punctuated with a Rasir Bolton layup with a second remaining.
The Dons kept pace with the Zags in the second half, but never threatened a comeback. Gonzaga needed only 39 points in the second half to maintain the lead, including 12 from Bolton.
The win extended Gonzaga's streak of seasons with at least 20 wins to 26 and brought the Zags within one game of first in the WCC.
Gonzaga trails only Saint Mary's for the lead in the conference. The Gaels suffered their first WCC loss of the season to Loyola Marymount on Thursday in Los Angeles. LMU also handed the Zags their first conference loss earlier this season. Saint Mary's gave Gonzaga their only other conference loss in an overtime thriller on Feb. 4.
The Zags have just six games remaining on their schedule, including what could end up being a pivotal matchup with Saint Mary's on Feb. 25 at the McCarthey Center.
First, Gonzaga will face off in rivalry game against the reeling BYU Cougars on Saturday at 7 p.m. In their previous meeting, the Zags eked out a win over the Cougars, 75-74, on a late three-pointer from Julian Strawther.