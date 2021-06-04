SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Multiple Spokane Valley fire teams responded to a fire at the Granite Court Apartments Friday afternoon.
A SVFD spokesperson tells KHQ that two units have fire damage and two additional units have water and smoke damage. They also said the a total of 17 people could be displaced from the fire.
There are no apparent injuries from the fire and the building was successfully evacuated.
Fire crews have the fire under control now and are investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.