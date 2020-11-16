GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Seventeen people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a wedding of over 300 people in Ritzville.
According to the Grant County Health District, the wedding was held on November 7 on private property.
Attendees are being asked to get tested and to self-quarantine through November 21.
Due to the multi-jurisdictional impact of this large event, GCHD felt it was necessary to notify the public.
According to GCHD, wedding ceremonies are limited to no more than 30 people and starting Monday indoor receptions are prohibited.
