SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A 17-year-old in Grant County is facing charges of residential burglary.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Road 19 Northeast after receiving a report of a person attempting to force their way into the back door of a home.
Within minutes, law enforcement arrived on scene and saw a car leaving the area.
Deputies stopped the car and the occupants were detained.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies were able to connect the teenage passenger of the car to the burglary of the residence.
