DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - A 17-year-old woman is dead after a single car crash in Bridgeport.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, responding officers found the 17-year-old trapped inside the car with life-threatening injuries. The 35-year-old driver, Christopher Williams, was found outside the car with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both were transported to the hospital. The 17-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office said preliminary investigation shows speed and intoxication were contributing factors to the crash.
Williams was booked into jail for vehicular homicide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.