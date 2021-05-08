A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Preston Grzogorek.
The girl was not named in a press release due to her being 17-years-old, but the police department said investigators received information that the girl was at a home in Sparks, Nevada.
"Major Crime Detectives contacted the Sparks Police Department, confirmed the information, and requested their assistance in locating and arresting the juvenile for the valid felony warrant, charging her for Murder 1st Degree," Corporal Mark Gregory said in the release.
Earlier this week, law enforcement announced the arrest of the first suspect in the case, 19-year-old Stephen Yohler.
Though not named in the press release by the Spokane Valley Police Department, Judge Fassbender included the name "Daisy Redthunder" as an "actor and or accomplice" in the death of Grzogorek while reading the murder charge against Yohler at his first court appearance on Friday.
According to court documents in the case, witnesses told detectives Daisy Redthunder sent Preston messages on the night of his murder saying she wanted to buy some vape products from him. According to the documents, Preston was going out into the parking lot to sell the vape products when he was gunned down.
Detectives believe Yohler is the one who shot Preston. After his arrest, he denied involvement in Preston's murder.
Court documents say after Preston was killed, Stephen then fled to Reno, Nevada and later bought a plane ticket for Daisy to come meet him. According to court documents, one witness also told investigators that Stephen told him Daisy "helped him with the shooting" and "set up" Preston by "wanting to by a puff bar from him."
Yohler made his first court appearance on Friday and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Spokane County Jail.
The 17-year-old located and arrested as the second suspect in the murder of Grzogorek, is still in Nevada awaiting extradition back to Spokane County, according to the press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department.