Othello Police Car
OTHELLO, Wash. - A 17-year-old was taken into custody on Jan. 19 for suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in an Othello drive-by shooting last October. He also faces additional charges, including attempted murder of a second girl in the same incident.
 
On Oct. 6, 2022, just before midnight, Othello Police Department (OPD) responded to the intersection of Sylvan and Rose after gunshots were reported in the area. There, officers found a white SUV crashed into an apartment building with two teen girls with gunshot wounds inside. The driver, a 16-year-old from Quincy, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to OPD, she was the new mother of an infant son.
 
A second girl was transported with life-threatening injuries, and later transferred again for specialized care. Three other passengers in the car were uninjured during the incident.
 
Investigators determined the girls had been following another vehicle when one of the occupants in the second vehicle began shooting at the SUV. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and investigators believed the incident was gang-related.
 
On Oct. 14, 19-year-old Johann Feliciano-Lopez was arrested on charges of rendering criminal assistance in the first degree, a class B felony. Additional charges may be brought against Feliciano-Lopez pending further investigation. 
 
On Jan. 19, Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) K9 and street crimes units assisted OPD in taking a 17-year-old into custody. The teen is facing multiple charges related to the October shooting, including second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a firearm, and drive-by shooting. OPD clarified the teen is presumed innocent until proven guilty. 
 
Investigation is still on-going. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, information on the progress of the investigation is limited in order to protect the integrity of the case. 

