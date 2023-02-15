SPOKANE, Wash. - The 17-year-old killed in a shooting in Perry District on Feb. 8 has been identified.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim was Tyler Rowell. He died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso, and the manner of death was deemed a homicide.
Two other victims injured in the shooting told police they and Rowell were meeting with people to sell $600 in cannabis oil when they were approached by three people, who opened fire on them.
Four people were arrested in connection to the shooting, including 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau, 20-year-old Sapphire Jespersen, 21-year-old Gavin McGregor, and 16-year-old Leland Westerlund.
In his arraignment on Feb. 14, Westerlund was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and first-degree robbery. He will be tried as an adult.