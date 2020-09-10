17-year-old missing in Rathdum, Idaho
Rathdum Police Department
RATHDRUM, Idaho. - The Rathdum Police Department (RPD) is asking for your help in locating 17-year-old runaway Kyler James Todd. RPD said he left his home in the evening on Sept. 6 and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt, tan boots and a black baseball hat with "rose" written on the front. Todd is 6'3" tall, weighs 205 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. Todd is in need of daily medication.
 
If you know of his location, contact RPD at (208) 687-0711. 

