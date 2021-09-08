SPOKANE, Wash. - A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital Wednesday after crashing a motorcycle into another vehicle and reportedly being launched into the air.
The driver of the second vehicle said they were turning left into the McDonalds on N Market St. and E. Courtland Ave when they saw the approaching motorcycle.
The driver looked away to focus on the turn, and when they turned back they saw the motorcycle had come up on them.
The motorcycle driver attempted to avoid a collision with a swerve but was unsuccessful. They were reportedly ejected and flew through the air.
Police on the scene said the motorcyclist has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital with road rash.
The driver of the second vehicle was not faulted for the crash, instead, police said they intend to cite the motorcyclist as their speed caused the accident.