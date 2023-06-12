From Spokane Valley Fire Department:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An $18,000 grant from State Farm was awarded to Spokane Valley Fire Department to help fund their Enhanced Safety Visit Program.
The goals of the program are to:
- Reduce the rate of fire fatalities;
- Increase the number of working smoke and CO alarms installed in at-risk homes;
- Improve the fire safety of residents and firefighters;
- Reduce the rate of falls in our older adult and disabled populations.
At-risk homes will be identified by SVFD firefighters during 911 calls and during bi-annual smoke alarm "blitzes" where at risk neighborhoods are evaluated for age of home, number of incidents occurring within the area, age of residents living within a community and other fire and life safety factors.
“One objective is to address at-risk homes in our jurisdiction by installing smoke and CO alarms,” said SVFD Deputy Fire Marshal, Brett Anderson. “We will install battery-operated alarms as well as enhance our existing home fire safety program by including hardwired alarms, where needed.”
Another objective is to address the increasing number of “falls” calls SVFD responds to.
“Our number one 911 call for the past three years has been for falling,” said Community Risk Reduction Specialist, Caroline Kusher. “Older adult falls are preventable and there are several strategies to help reduce the risks associated with falls, one of which is to modify the home environment.”
ADA grab bars are a way to reduce falls in our community. These grab bars can be installed in the homes of disabled residents as well as older adults living within the SVFD Fire District. At-risk residents will be identified during 911 calls, referrals through C.A.R.E.S. (Fire Community Assistance Response Team), and residents who register via phone or online at spokanevalleyfire.com. Grab bars will be installed by Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP), who currently provide over 30 community programs, including housing improvements.
Residents can register for an Enhanced Home Fire Safety visit appointment via phone or online registration.
