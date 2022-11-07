SPOKANE, Wash. - The first snowfall of the year came a bit early this year, and for one little boy it may be the first snowfall he remembers.
“I don’t think he remembers last year’s snow, so this is a first for him,” Meredith Blackburn said.
Blackburn holds her 18-month-old son, Jett, who she calls “Boogie” - they are standing at the tip of a small hit in Manito Park, ready to mount their sled.
“We had to panic buy our snowsuits because we didn’t know it was going to snow so soon,” Blackburn said. “But we’re bundled up and we’re having a great time.”
As the snowstorm rolled in early Monday morning, a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Spokane County, the morning commute was icy for folks across the region. However, lots of families made the most of this new weather; sledding, building snowmen, having snowball fights and more.
For Boogie, this was the first chance he had to really take off on a sled!
“We tried last year but he was a little too tiny,” Blackburn said. “He would fall asleep then fall off, so we’re trying again.”
The little boy gave high-fives and blew kisses after successfully making it down the slope, his mom laughing and smiling as she watched him.
Boogie was not the only one taking to the hills Monday afternoon at Manito Park.
Brady Wickett lives a block away from the park, it is practically in his backyard. He said he has been eagerly waiting for the first snow of the year.
“I’ve been snowboarding since 2006 and snow-skating since 2004,” Wickett said.
Wickett works up at Mount Spokane as a chair lift engineer – he is around snow often, but nothing beats the first snow day at home.
“Manito is usually the first place that I come because there’s always kids out here sledding, and they get the hill primed for you so it’s nice and fast,” Wickett said. “They build jumps, there’s all these cliff rock drop things, I love those, there’s always easy to hit first thing.”
After one tumble, Wickett flew, his board sliding across the slick snow.
As for Boogie and his mom, they have big plans once they get home after a long day out in the cold.
“Very long naps and hot cocoa,” Blackburn said.
A perfect way to end the day.