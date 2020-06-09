SPOKANE, Wash. - An 18-year-old woman has been arrested for her role in the looting of the downtown Spokane Nike store on May 31.
According to court documents obtained by KHQ, Nevaeh Loftice was arrested six days after she was identified on video running away from the store with stolen clothing. Detectives also came across multiple social media posts documenting the incident.
During the riots on Sunday, May 31, the large glass windows in front of the Nike store were shattered by numerous people using glass bottles, improvised tools and body force. Many people then entered the Nike store unlawfully and grabbed handfuls of clothes and other merchandise, throwing them out on the sidewalk for other people to steal.
According to the court documents, detectives found numerous videos on social media that showed Loftice run up to the front of the Nike store where the merchandise had been thrown. She reportedly grabbed a white, gray and black Nike jacket and ran away with it smiling.
Detectives then found numerous Facebook posts on Loftice's page, where she admitted to stealing the jacket.
"The defendant's posts showed no remorse for her actions and attempted to minimize her involvement," the court documents said.
According to the court documents, Loftice made the following comments:
- "yea I was laughing cause my sister was cracking a joke stfu I took a [expletive] coat you [expletive] cry babies."
- "ok quit tagging me in [expletive] I didn't break nun or nun of that I grabbed a jacket off the [expletive] grown stfu"
- "well [expletive] everyone annoying I took a [expletive] jacket if Nike want it back they can have it"
- "y'all mad over a jacket lmfao"
- "I GRABBED A JACKET THAT'S IT"
Loftice also posted a Facebook video of herself livestreaming about the incident after it happened. Again, the investigating detective said Loftice didn't show any remorse and made comments that two of her other friends who were with her at the time had also stolen jackets.
The value of the jacket taken by Loftice was valued at less than $750, according to the court documents. She was arrested on Saturday, June 6, and made her first appearance in court on Tuesday, June 9.
