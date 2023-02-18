19 cats and kittens found abandoned at motel in North Idaho

KELLOGG, Idaho. - 19 cats and kittens were found abandoned at The Trail Motel in Kellogg Idaho earlier this week.
Silver Valley Cat Wranglers, a non-profit cat rescue in North Idaho, were first notified of 14 cats that had been abandoned. When they arrived to perform the rescue, a total of 19 cats were found.
In the height of all the stress and change, one mama cat surprised everyone and gave birth to three kittens the day after she was rescue.
According to the rescue, almost each of the 19 cats have kitty cold symptoms after living in filth. Each cat is currently being treated for the cold along with other illnesses.
All but nine cats have made it into foster homes. If you are interested in fostering and want more information, click here to contact Silver Valley Cat Wranglers.
Food and litter donations can be dropped off at Kellogg Pet Medical located at 304 E Cameron Ave, Kellogg, ID. If you would like to make a donation, click here. They are also accepting checks at PO Box 995, Osburn, ID 83849.