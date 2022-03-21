SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 19-year-old male was arrested Sunday in Spokane Valley after callers reported gunshots in the 2800 block of N. Cherry Street.
Spokane Valley deputies received calls Sunday at 2:45 p.m. of two teenage males possibly shooting a rifle from an apartment complex into a wooded area. The caller thought they might be shooting at a dog or cat.
As deputies arrived, they were advised by dispatch that the teens were running from the area. One of the males appeared to have hid a rifle in his pants.
A deputy located the two suspects and ordered them to stop. The deputy drew their firearm knowing that the pair may be armed.
One of the suspects, a 17-year-old, stopped and was safely detained. The other, identified as 19-year-old Kassem Bell, dove through a hole in a fence and continued running.
Deputies later found Bell back at the apartment complex. He reportedly had the magazine to a .22 rifle in his pocket.
Bell eventually admitted to shooting a rifle and said the juvenile with him did nothing except watch. He said he was not shooting at a dog but did have a dog with him who yelped at the noise.
The rifle was later located behind a bush next to the apartments.
Bell was taken to Spokane County Jail and booked for unlawful possession of a firearm as he had a served a court order that did not allow him to possess a firearm. He was also booked on reckless endangerment and obstruction.
The juvenile was not charged and was released to family.