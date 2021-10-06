ELLENSBURG, Wash. - A 19-year-old Ellensburg resident was arrested in Hawaii Tuesday where he was believed to be fleeing a warrant for controlled substance homicide.
The warrant is tied to Ellensburg Police Department's investigation into the death of 21-year-old Sage Francois.
Francois overdosed on August 7 in the 1900 block of Walnut Street. Police developed cause to arrest the 19-year-old for delivery of a controlled substance and controlled substance homicide.
Ellensburg police and the Yakima Federal Violent Crimes Task Force worked with the Honolulu Police Department to locate the suspect in the big island of Hawaii. He is awaiting extradition back to Ellensburg to face charges.