MEAD, Wash. - A 19-year-old is dead after his bike and a dump truck collided outside a Yoke's in Mead on Friday.
Just after noon on July 21, Kenny Brandenburg was biking east on the westbound side of SR-206. According to Washington State Patrol, the driver of the dump truck was southbound in a private lot when he turned right onto SR-206. Kenny struck the passenger side of the dump truck, which continued driving away from the scene.
First responders attempted life-saving measures, including CPR. Despite their efforts, Kenny was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police closed down the scene and began searching for the driver and dump truck. While the driver initially fled, he did return to the scene later.
The incident remains under investigation, and it's unknown at this time if the driver will face charges.
Kenny's death has rocked his family, who said no family is ready for a child to die.
"He was a kind and caring person who could make anyone smile," they shared in a statement.
At 19, they say, Kenny hadn't had a chance to fully live. A month ago, they celebrated as he graduated from Davenport High School, and now they are struggling to pay to lay him to rest.
"All of our family is still trying to understand what has happened, it's just surreal!" they shared. "Kenny will be missed."
If you'd like to help, the family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. For those unable to pitch in financially, they said prayers are also welcomed.
"Go rest high, Kenny," they said. "We love you and miss you."