SPOKANE, Wash. - Tom Leip, General Manager of the Spokane Indians from 1985-92, has died. He was 65.
Leip was with the Indians during their four year run, winning Northwest league titles from 1987-90. Leip spent more than 30 years working in minor league sports.
“Tom Leip was my first hire after we purchased the Spokane Indians Baseball Team. He is also the guy who convinced me to buy the Spokane Chiefs Hockey Team," Indians owner Bobby Brett said in a Facebook post. "So in a very real sense, Tom is the one who got the whole ball rolling for us here in Spokane."