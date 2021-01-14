SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Commissioners unanimously approved more than $1 million in federal grant funds for rent, utility and food assistance to help county residents struggling with the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic, our news partners at the Spokesman-Review reported.
$876,000 will go to the Spokane Workforce Council and the Spokane Resource Center, and will be used for rent and utility assistance for low to moderate income households. The remaining will go to Spokane Valley Partners, a food and resource bank to provide food assistance in Spokane Valley and the unincorporated areas of the county.
