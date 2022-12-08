We remain under a NonStop Local Weather Alert as snow continues to fall late Thursday night and will continue into the early hours of Friday morning before finally moving out to the east.
Right now, 2-5" of snow looks to be the average across the area of Spokane to Coeur d'Alene and the surrounding valleys.
However, some smaller, isolated pockets to the north in areas from Deer Park to Priest Lake could see up to 7" of snow through mid-Friday. 7-10" of snow are possible for the higher elevations in the mountains.
The Thursday evening commute will be impacted by snow, make sure to plan ahead and give yourself extra time. Tonight's overnight low in Spokane will fall to around 25 degrees which means the snow we do get from this system will be sticking around.
More snow is on the way for the weekend, Friday night into Saturday, with forecasts models showing the heaviest snow will fall in North-Central Washington. A Winter Storm Watch was issued and will go into place Friday evening and last through Sunday morning, where some Northern Valleys could pick up 6-10" of snow! Spokane could pick up another 3-6" Friday night-Saturday AM.
We finally get a snow-break heading into next week. Drier conditions are expected but daytime highs will range in the 20's with overnight lows possibly falling to single digits by mid-late week, as arctic air dives south out of Canada.