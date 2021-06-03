2.5 years of donations at Upscale Sale to help Spokane Symphony recover losses from pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony's 2021 Upscale Sale will help recover losses from the COVID-19 closure. In 2020, both the Upscale Sale and the Christmas Tree Elegance were canceled.
However, donations continued to flood in throughout the year. Now, two-and-half years of donations will be up for sale, filling up 40,000 square feet of retail space. It'll be June 3-12 at the former Toys R Us location at 6104 N. Division Street.
Donations include: 1,000 pieces of costume jewelry, goblets and crystal, china sets, kitchen items, holiday and home décor, furniture, rugs and more.
On June 3, for five dollars shoppers can go to the first choice sale from 3-7 p.m.
DATES AND TIMES:
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Friday and Saturday (June 4-5)
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (June 6)
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday (June 9-12)