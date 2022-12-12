FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
Bateman, 46, claims to be the prophet for a group of The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) in the twin cities of Colorado Springs, Arizona and Hildale, Utah. He has at least 50 followers and 20 wives, many of whom are minors. His youngest wife is 11 years old, though he took her for marriage when she was 9.
Nine child wives were placed into Arizona Department of Child Safety group homes after Bateman was arrested in September. Eight of them ran away in November, while the youngest was apprehended during her attempt to flee. The group made their way up to Spokane with another adult wife of Bateman, 18-year-old Moretta Johnson, where they were apprehended by Spokane County Sheriff's Office at an Airbnb on behalf of federal investigators.
Johnson was also a minor when she was married to Bateman and likely only 17 when she conceived their child. Johnson is also facing charges, though she remains in Washington awaiting extradition and has not yet appeared in court.
According to AP News, Barlow's attorney says her client was only doing what she believed was right, adding Barlow would follow whatever orders the court issues. Her attorney argued for Barlow's release, citing Barlow's lack of criminal history as well as her 2-year-old son with special needs.
Prosecutor Wayne Venhuizen, however, noted both Barlow and Bistline were communicating with Bateman about the children before and during their attempt to flee.
"These women have proven that they will stop at nothing to interfere with a federal investigation and protect Bateman, who was sexually abusing children," he said.
The federal judge overseeing the case ruled both Bistline and Barlow would remain in custody during their Dec. 5 preliminary hearing.
Bistline, Barlow, and Johnson could potentially face up to life in prison if convicted.
As for Bateman, he remains in custody in Florence, Arizona. He's pled not guilty to state child abuse charges and federal charges of tampering with evidence.
While the court documents reference heinous acts of child sexual abuse and polygamy, he currently only faces three counts of child abuse after three underage wives were found riding unsecured in a trailer, as well as federal charges for instructing his followers to delete his Signal account from his phone to hamper the investigation. Bateman is not facing charges related to sexual abuse at this time.
His trial for the federal charges will take place in January.
In an interview with AP News after his wives appeared in court, Barlow's sister, Alice, said the charges against Bateman were a misunderstanding, adding he is a "sweet, gentle spirt."
“What they're trying to do is annihilate a religion,” she told AP News. “Samuel is a prophet and a savior in this world. He hasn't done wrong. They've got to realize that God will defend his prophet.”
Alice Barlow has two teenage daughters in state custody, one of whom ran away from the group home. She told AP News she hasn't been allowed to see or communicate with them lately.
A spokesperson from Arizona Department of Child Safety declined to comment on the status of the nine child wives in state custody. SCSO also has no comment, as they were acting on behalf of the FBI while apprehending the group. Further communication regarding the incident. they said, would have to come from federal investigators.