2 arrested during "Justice for Breonna Taylor" protest in Spokane

Spokane Police confirm Saturday afternoon that two people were arrested at the "Say their names justice for Breonna Taylor" protest.
SPD said one is a juvenile who was arrested for disorderly conduct and the other is an adult for obstruction of law enforcement.
About 100 people gathered at the Red Wagon in Riverfront Park Saturday afternoon to protest the decision by the grand jury regarding the death of Breonna Taylor.
On Wednesday, one of three Louisville Police Officers, Brett Hankison, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Two other officers who also fired shots during the raid that ended in the death of Taylor were not indicted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.