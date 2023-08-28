SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested two suspects in connection to a stabbing at a Red Top Motel.
On Aug. 26 around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to 7223 E. Trent Avenue to a man who was reported to be bleeding.
As deputies got on scene, a man stumbled out of bushed covered in blood near the Red Top Motel. The 29-year-old man was injured due to a physical alternation in room 123.
When deputies arrived at that room they saw a 26-year-old woman and another woman, who was later determined to have not been a part of the crime.
As the 26-year-old woman was talking with deputies, she falsely reported her identity and was detained at the scene.
With initial information and witness statements, the incident began because of an argument which escalated to a physical altercation.
The woman was arrested and charged with assault, identity theft and making false misleading statements.
At the scene, the man had deep lacerations from broken glass and was taken to the hospital for his injuries. After he was cleared, he was transported to Spokane County Jail for a misdemeanor warrant, possession of a controlled substance and a gross misdemeanor.
The 26-year-old woman was released the following day on her own recognizance around 10:00 a.m., after a Spokane County Commissioner reviewed her probable cause arrest.
The 29-year-old man was also released on his own recognizance around 11:00 a.m., after a Spokane Municipal Court judge reviewed his warrant and probable cause arrest.