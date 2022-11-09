2 arrested in connection to man's murder near Peaceful Valley, police searching for 1 more

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested 26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone, on first degree murder charges, involved with the body found near Peaceful Valley in October.
Court documents are revealing new details about the killing of 51-year-old Andy Hernandez.
According to the documents, three people picked Hernandez up from a local gas station: Slone, Birgen and a third suspect who police are still searching for. Police believe Birgen was the mastermind behind the killing and the other two might've been forced to participate.
Court documents say the three suspects zip tied Hernandez's hands together and taped his mouth shut.
According to court documents, Slone told police there was a point when Bergin thought Hernandez was running, so he tripped him which made him fall down a hill. The documents go on to say this is also when Bergin took a large rock and hit Hernandez over the head. According to the Spokane Medical Examiner, Hernandez died from blunt force and suffocation. When police found him, there were signs that he had been shot in the head. He was also found with cut wounds on his hands.
According to court documents, Bergin's motive for killing Hernandez was because he raped Bigen's friend "a long time ago" while she was sleeping.
SPD's investigation remains ongoing.