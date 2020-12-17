A two car collision took place on the south hill at the intersection of south Ray and E. 29th St.
At the collision, one car had fully flipped upside down and the other car had flipped on its side. Authorities report there were no injuries and everyone is safe at this time.
Police are on the scene and traffic is backed up in the area. Drivers can expect delays.
We do not have any further information on the situation but will provide updates to this article.
