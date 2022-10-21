NESPELEM, Wash. - Two suspects have been arrested following a shooting in Keller last night, according to the Colville Tribal Police Department.
Two of the suspects have been identified as Curry Pinkham, Zachary Holt, with a third man unidentified.
When law enforcement arrived, they found two people dead. On the way to the scene, a tribal officer saw an involved vehicle. According to police, the suspects fled on foot and shot at the officer. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Last Updated: Oct. 21 at 11:15 a.m.
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has confirmed there was an active shooting near Keller on Oct. 20 that killed two people.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a Tribal officer was shot in the arm and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Right now, the Washington State Patrol and FBI are investigating.
Last Updated: Oct. 21 at 10:10 a.m.
Multiple school districts have canceled classes today after an active shooting incident last night.
Keller, Wilbur, Nespelem and Roosevelt school districts will all be canceling classes on Oct. 21.
We also know many local businesses in the area are closed. This includes The Boys and Girls Club of Nespelem and Colville Tribes Youth Development Program.
Last Updated: Oct. 21 at 5:40 a.m.
A message from Colville Tribes Emergency Services (CTES) is warning residents to stay indoors due to an active shooter in the area.
No further information is available at this time. Those in the area should follow CTES on Facebook for latest updates.
KHQ is unable to confirm with law enforcement what's going on right now. However, we know the Keller School District has canceled school on Friday "due to unusual circumstances in the Keller community."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.