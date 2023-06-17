GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Two people are dead, three people are injured including the shooter following a Saturday night shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre campgrounds.
According to Grant County Public Information Officer, Kyle Foreman, deputies responded to reports of an active shooter near the Gorge Amphitheatre campgrounds around 8:25 p.m. on June 17.
Police were able to detain the shooter and there is no ongoing threat to the venue. The Saturday night concert is still actively going and will continue as planned.
Foreman could not give an age range of victims at this time and said a sate agency that investigates officer-involved shootings will release more information on this case.
This shooting remains under investigation.
Last Updated: June 17 at 11:35 p.m.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the active shooter at the Gorge Amphitheatre is in custody.
GCSO says this incident took place in the campground area of the Amphitheatre, not the concert venue.
Beyond Wonderland is asking those at the festival to avoid Gate H campgrounds as it is currently closed for investigation. Beyond Wonderland says there is no current threat to the campgrounds or festival goers.
Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities. There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds.— Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge (@BeyondWlandPNW) June 18, 2023
Last Updated: June 17 at 9:25 p.m.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning of an active shooter at the Gorge Amphitheatre.
According to GCSO, if you are at the Gorge, seek cover. Run hide or fight the suspect if you encounter him.
