EPHRATA, Wash. - Two people are dead and four have been transported to the hospital after a serious crash outside of Ephrata.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), Sagebrush Flats Road will be closed for several hours and there are power lines down in the area. Because there are so many victims, GCSO says the next update will likely come on April 16.
This crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.