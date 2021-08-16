UPDATE:
SPD says they're investigating the early morning apartment fire that killed 2 as potential homicide.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people have died and a firefighter has been taken to the hospital following a massive apartment fire in Browne's Addition.
According to our crews on scene, two apartment complexes caught fire near 2nd and Spruce Ave. down the street from Patsy Clark.
Firefighters say the fire started in one complex and quickly jumped to the second.
Dozens of people have been evacuated.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said that when crews arrived they had to work quickly to evacuate people and pets.
Firefighters from all around the county were called into to battle the flames.
The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital where he was was treated for dehydration. He is expected to recover.
Major crimes and fire investigators are on scene and have started their investigation, but so far there is no early indication of how that fire started.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with KHQ for new information as it comes in.