ISP Car

Courtesy: Idaho State Police

HAUSER, Idaho - A crash on State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and Hauser killed two people Wednesday evening. Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating the collision. 

In a release, ISP said the highway crash happened near Church Rd. just before 6 p.m. on March 1. A 26-year-old man from Sandpoint was travelling westbound in a grey 2014 Toyota Tacoma when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado, a 58-year-old woman from Priest River, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was transported via ground ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

An investigation into the crash is on-going, and next of kin have been notified for each of the victims. The identities will be released when appropriate. 

