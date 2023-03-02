HAUSER, Idaho - A crash on State Highway 53 between Rathdrum and Hauser killed two people Wednesday evening. Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating the collision.
In a release, ISP said the highway crash happened near Church Rd. just before 6 p.m. on March 1. A 26-year-old man from Sandpoint was travelling westbound in a grey 2014 Toyota Tacoma when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver of the Silverado, a 58-year-old woman from Priest River, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was transported via ground ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
An investigation into the crash is on-going, and next of kin have been notified for each of the victims. The identities will be released when appropriate.