SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people are displaced and a dog is missing after a house fire on Spokane's South Hill Saturday afternoon.
At 3:11 p.m. on April 8, crews with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) were dispatched to a significant house fire at Kara's Salon near the 2200 block of East 48th Avenue.
Although fire crews stopped the flames within 20 minutes, SFD says the home suffers an estimated $700,000 in fire and smoke damage.
Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Firefighters with SFD are searching for a dog who they say could have taken off at the time of the fire. The dog is described as a small dog, about 20 pounds.
SFD is holding an investigation and currently suspects this fire was caused after a spark ignited an unknown gas leak. The investigation is ongoing.
Last Updated: April 8 at 6:05 p.m.
