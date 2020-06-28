AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash - Two employees at the Dutch Bros. location at 10117 US Hwy 2 have tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statment posted by the company, the first employee worked midday shifts on 6/17 and 6/18; and morning to evening shifts on 6/19 and 6/22. The second employee worked a midday shift on 6/20 and an evening shift on 6/22.
The company says as soon as they learned of the positive test result, then began closing procedures and will undergo a deep clean before reopening. They are also working with health officials to make sure all proper protocols are in place.
To our Spokane community,
The health and wellbeing of our customers and employees is always our top priority. That's why we feel it’s important to confirm two employees of Dutch Bros Airway Heights have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first employee at our shop located at 10117 US Hwy 2 took a COVID-19 test on 6/24 and received a positive COVID-19 result on 6/25. The second employee took a COVID-19 test on 6/26 and received a positive COVID-19 result on 6/27. They have both been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.
Prior to the positive test, the first employee worked midday shifts on 6/17 and 6/18; and morning to evening shifts on 6/19 and 6/22.
The second employee worked a midday shift on 6/20 and an evening shift on 6/22.
We learned of the first positive case on Thursday, 6/25 and immediately began closing procedures. As an extra precaution, our Airway Heights shop will undergo a third-party deep clean before reopening. We are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but exceed, expectations.
Because of our commitment to our communities, we have also taken the following steps over the last few months to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
Enforced increased hand-washing and sanitizing
Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at our drive-thurs
Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups to focus exclusively on serving through our drive-thru windows
Instituted a cashless payment system, eliminating unnecessary touch points between customers and broistas
Instituted mask policies to align with updated CDC recommendations
We want the community to know we’re following all recommended CDC guidelines and will continue to keep the community’s health at the forefront of all decisions we make.
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to communitywellness@dutchbros.com.
