AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Two people were found dead on the side of West Trails Road in west Spokane County late Saturday night after an apparent hit-and-run, authorities said Sunday afternoon.
According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, two adult pedestrians were struck and killed by an adult woman driver who deputies suspect was under the influence.
Deputies responded to the scene at about 11:45 p.m., and about 40 minutes later a second caller reported a dark-colored pickup truck in a ditch with front-end damage on North Old Trails Road south of West Trails Road.
A deputy responded to the scene, located the pickup truck, and contacted the woman, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The sheriff's office said the damage to the front of the truck was consistent with what deputies knew about the crash, and the truck's license plate matched one found at the crash scene.
Deputies began investigating and closed off the road. They located tire marks on the soft shoulder of the roadway and crash debris, including a Washington license plate.
The suspect agreed to a field sobriety test and was later arrested for two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of hit-and-run. A search warrant was granted, and a sample of her blood was obtained for later testing. She was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.