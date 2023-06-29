PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Two girls were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning after sitting at the rear of a boat while out on Priest Lake last Saturday. One of them remains in the hospital recovering.
On June 24, two girls, aged 11 and 13, and several other children were at the rear of the family's boat when they fell unconscious into the water. Luckily, they were wearing lifejackets.
Family members brought them to the nearby Hills Resort, where an off-duty physician, several off-duty medical professionals, good Samaritans, and an on-duty EMS person began treating them. The 13-year-old was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital, while the 11-year-old was flown via Life Flight to Sacred Heart.
The 13-year-old was treated and released, however the 11-year-old is still recovering in hospital. Several other children were also affected by the boat's exhaust, but they did not require medical treatment.
Bonner County Sheriff's Office reminds recreators to be aware of the potential dangers associated with water vessels' exhaust systems, as well as safety practices for boaters. Due to the risk of carbon monoxide inhalation, as well as the dangers posed by the spinning propeller, it is illegal to stand or sit on the swim step or rear deck of a boat while it is operating. The area should be avoided anytime the engine is running.
Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, but can be lethal if too much is breathed in. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, nausea, shortness of breath, muscle weakness, and confusion. If you or someone else is affected by carbon monoxide poisoning, get into the open air and call 9-1-1. If they stop breathing, begin CPR until help arrives.
Free boater safety classes are offered by Bonner County Sheriff's Office throughout boating season. Contact 208-263-8417. EXT. 3125 to register or for more information!