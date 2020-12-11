SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions against two healthcare providers in Spokane County.
According to DOH, Alexander Gregory Baacke made $409.93 of unauthorized purchases on a client's credit card while employed at a retirement home.
DOH said he will be on probation for at least 36 months and will be fined $250.
According to DOH, the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician Lotta Gaab with unprofessional conduct.
In 2019 Gaab was charged in Idaho with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Gaab allegedly didn’t appear as scheduled in court and didn’t respond to an investigator’s inquiry.
