SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect is in custody after a shooting south of Spokane left two people injured.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, reports of a shooting came in just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Arriving deputies found two victims with gunshot wounds, and first responders began rendering aid. They were transported to hospital in what deputies believe was serious but stable condition.
A search for the suspect led to an adult man being detained in the parking lot of Spokane County Fire District 8.
Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting, and all information is preliminary.