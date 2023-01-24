SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were injured Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a house on the 7100 block of north Flemming St.
According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD), the crash was reported to 911 just before midnight on Jan. 23, and crews arrived within three minutes of the call. On scene firefighters found a pick-up truck lodged inside a split-level house. The cab was crumpled with a male occupant inside, and a rapid extrication response was called in.
The man was unconscious and trapped beneath the dashboard and steering column. Within minutes, firefighters were able to provide advanced medical care inside the truck while additional crews successfully used extrication tools to clear the vehicle and building rubble from the patient. In total, it took crews 35 minutes to fully extricate the man. There is no information available on the extent and severity of his injuries, nor on his current condition.
The truck breached the house over the top of the basement bedroom, coming to a stop above a bed where a female was sleeping. She was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries she received as a result of the crash. There's no update on the severity of injuries or condition she is in.
Investigators believe the vehicle was moving at high speed before crashing through a tree and parked car, finally coming to a stop lodged inside the house. There is no information on whether or not drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
The road was blocked for a time while first responders tended the scene. The extent of damage to the home and surrounding structures has not been released.