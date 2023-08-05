CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol reported to a vehicle that rolled down an embankment on State Route 2 near milepost 70.
On August 5 around 4:40 a.m., a vehicle was reported to have crossed the solid white fog lane and overcorrected.
The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Tacoma, Wash., hit the guardrails on the left shoulder of the road and rolled down an embankment.
The 2003 Kia Sedona hit a tree which prevented them from continuing to roll.
The driver and the passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Mountlake Terrace, Wash., were both not wearing seat belts and were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation but drugs and alcohol were involved.
The driver has been charged with driving under the influence and vehicular assault.