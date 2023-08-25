SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crime detectives are continuing to investigate a domestic violence incident where two individuals were shot in Spokane.
On Aug. 24 around 9:10 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence and shooting near the 7400 block of S. Assembly Road.
As they arrived, they learned that there was an argument between 38-year-old Donald, his 35-year-old nephew David and his 17-year-old niece.
The argument was between Donald and David. It began to escalate where David physically attacked Donald by placing his hands around Donald's neck, restricting his ability to breathe.
The niece attempted to break up the fight, but David then assaulted her. She attempted to call a family member but at that moment, Donald feared for her safety and grabbed a handgun.
David saw the pistol and attempted to take it when Donald shot him in the leg. Even when he was shot, David continued to try and take the gun, which resulted in Donald shooting additional shots.
The niece was unintentionally hit in the foot during the shooting, as she attempted to break up the altercation.
Law enforcement were called by Donald. As deputies responded to the incident, David fled on his motorcycle before they arrived.
David went to his house near the 8900 block of W. Hope Road. A family member transported him to the hospital for his gunshot wounds.
Deputies reported to David's home to confirm the location. As they checked the VIN number on the motorcycle, they found that it was reported stolen in May 2023.
After David was treated for his injuries, he was transported and booked into Spokane County Jail for assault in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree and possession of a stolen motorcycle.
Donald received minor injuries and was booked into Spokane County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm.
The 17-year-old girl was transported to the hospital and treated for her injuries'.
This is a synopsis of the initial information provided at the beginning of the investigation. Major Crimes Detectives are continuing to investigate, additional charges or changes to charges are possible depending on the investigative findings.