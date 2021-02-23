KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Two people are in the hospital following a crash at Greensferry and Hayden Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Kootenai County Fire and Rescue said one patient was out of their car when they arrived and then transported to a trauma center.
A second patient required significant extraction. Once removed from the wreckage they were also transported to the trauma center.
There is no word on what caused the accident. At least two cars were involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.