SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A two-vehicle crash just east of Trent and Argonne sent two to hospital.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles. Both were transported by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.
WSP is investigating one of the drivers for possible DUI.
The right eastbound lane was blocked for about an hour while crews were on scene. The roadway is now clear.
Updated on Jan. 10 at 11:15 p.m.
A crash just east of Trent and Argonne is blocking the right lane, causing significant delays through the area.
Visibility in the region is low due to dense fog, and the roadways are slick with ice. Drive carefully, leave plenty of space between cars, and give yourself extra time for travel.